Coin98 Market Cap Hits $134.88 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002393 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $134.88 million and $77.32 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004647 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000556 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000245 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00068989 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008271 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006520 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

