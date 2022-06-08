Comparing Marqeta (MQ) and Its Peers

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) is one of 409 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Marqeta to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -36.80% -13.49% -11.78% Marqeta Competitors -30.78% -64.14% -7.99%

This table compares Marqeta and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $517.17 million -$163.93 million -20.76 Marqeta Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -44,850.24

Marqeta’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Marqeta. Marqeta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Marqeta and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 4 11 0 2.63 Marqeta Competitors 2940 13932 25179 695 2.55

Marqeta presently has a consensus target price of $16.03, suggesting a potential upside of 40.40%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 52.75%. Given Marqeta’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marqeta has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Marqeta rivals beat Marqeta on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Marqeta (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 200 customers. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

