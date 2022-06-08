Comparing Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) & Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Ready Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $219.87 million 4.46 $119.68 million $1.44 10.42 Ready Capital $403.50 million 2.92 $157.74 million $2.32 6.05

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Ready Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ready Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 84.88%. Ready Capital has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.73%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Ready Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 39.59% 8.09% 3.13% Ready Capital 42.45% 14.29% 1.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ready Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ready Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through three segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions; Small Business Lending; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment, through its subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC, originate SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment, through its subsidiary, ReadyCap Lending, LLC, acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment, through its subsidiary, GMFS, LLC, originates residential mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

