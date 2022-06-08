Comparing Zevia PBC (ZVIA) & Its Rivals

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Zevia PBC to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC -39.61% -211.71% -54.50% Zevia PBC Competitors -0.02% -22.29% -2.41%

This table compares Zevia PBC and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC $138.17 million -$45.99 million -1.47 Zevia PBC Competitors $5.73 billion $412.20 million -33.30

Zevia PBC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC. Zevia PBC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zevia PBC and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 3 5 0 2.63 Zevia PBC Competitors 220 775 1034 39 2.43

Zevia PBC currently has a consensus price target of $14.19, suggesting a potential upside of 396.07%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Zevia PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zevia PBC peers beat Zevia PBC on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zevia PBC (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

