Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.84 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CTG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. 9,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,166. The firm has a market cap of $140.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

