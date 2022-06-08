Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 95.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

