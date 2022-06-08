Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.65. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 48,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,125. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

