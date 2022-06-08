Concordia International (TSE:CXR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.04

Concordia International Corp. (TSE:CXR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CXRX)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.04 and traded as low as C$25.01. Concordia International shares last traded at C$25.04, with a volume of 73,541 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
About Concordia International (TSE:CXR)
Further Reading
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Concordia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.