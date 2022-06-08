Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ BBCP opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $321.15 million, a PE ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 1.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Concrete Pumping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
