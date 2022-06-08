Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $321.15 million, a PE ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

