Conflux Network Market Cap Reaches $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,321.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,798.13 or 0.05930225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00205053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.66 or 0.00585930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.32 or 0.00611168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00070289 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

