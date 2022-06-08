Conflux Network Price Hits $0.32 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,321.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,798.13 or 0.05930225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00205053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.66 or 0.00585930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.32 or 0.00611168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00070289 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

