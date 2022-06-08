Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ CCSI traded down 4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,084. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of 56.25. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,959,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

