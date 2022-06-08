Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

ROAD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,386,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,006,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,959,000 after buying an additional 39,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,170,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after buying an additional 336,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $23.58. 194,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. Construction Partners has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Construction Partners (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

