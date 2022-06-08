Contrasting NeoGames (NGMS) & The Competition

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NeoGames to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeoGames and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeoGames Competitors 73 273 384 10 2.45

NeoGames presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.13%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 49.97%. Given NeoGames’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames -0.38% 9.83% 5.46% NeoGames Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of NeoGames shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NeoGames has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGames’ peers have a beta of -0.33, indicating that their average share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoGames and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $50.46 million $4.65 million -1,514.00 NeoGames Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 56.59

NeoGames’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NeoGames. NeoGames is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NeoGames beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

