Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMT opened at $9.95 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

