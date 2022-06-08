Cornichon 24-Hour Volume Tops $405.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $874,427.57 and approximately $405.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00159753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.98 or 0.00386752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00029598 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,048,061 coins and its circulating supply is 14,806,212 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

