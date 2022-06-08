Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Insider Caryn Gordon Mcdowell Sells 10,800 Shares

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) insider Caryn Gordon Mcdowell sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $30,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. 511,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,119. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.
About Cortexyme (Get Rating)
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.