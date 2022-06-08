Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BASE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $18,290,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $5,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $21,768,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $2,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

