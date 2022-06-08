Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

COUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

COUR traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. 642,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,693. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $120.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $346,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,780.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,898,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,212 shares of company stock worth $4,969,778.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 181.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Coursera by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Coursera by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 438,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 176,535 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

