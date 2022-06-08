Covalent (CQT) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Covalent (CQT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Covalent coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $33.82 million and $1.49 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00147959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00425359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00029765 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.