Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

CBRL opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $149.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.