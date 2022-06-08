Credit Agricole S A Makes New $46,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

