Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $198,870.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

