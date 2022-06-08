Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.70

Shares of Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and traded as low as $7.46. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,419 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market cap of $173.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

