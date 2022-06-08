Critical Comparison: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) versus Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Skillz and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 3 3 0 2.50 StoneCo 3 9 3 0 2.00

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $4.93, indicating a potential upside of 174.07%. StoneCo has a consensus price target of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 86.31%. Given Skillz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than StoneCo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillz and StoneCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $384.09 million 1.92 -$181.38 million ($0.67) -2.69 StoneCo $894.07 million 4.24 -$251.79 million ($1.11) -10.93

Skillz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Skillz has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -70.05% -42.74% -29.60% StoneCo -30.49% -4.14% -1.51%

Summary

StoneCo beats Skillz on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,766,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

