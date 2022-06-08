Critical Contrast: Procore Technologies (PCOR) & Its Competitors

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) is one of 409 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Procore Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

91.4% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Procore Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 1 10 0 2.91 Procore Technologies Competitors 2940 13931 25179 695 2.55

Procore Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $86.20, suggesting a potential upside of 74.04%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 52.66%. Given Procore Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -54.32% -23.19% -16.61% Procore Technologies Competitors -30.78% -64.14% -7.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Procore Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $514.82 million -$265.17 million -14.03 Procore Technologies Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -44,850.24

Procore Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Procore Technologies. Procore Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Procore Technologies beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Resource Management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.