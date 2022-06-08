Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

CROX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.64. 1,871,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,369. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19. Crocs has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $199,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,812 shares of company stock worth $1,397,316. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

