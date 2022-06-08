Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s 8th Largest Position

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for 4.2% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.56% of Crown worth $221,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Crown stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.85. 1,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

