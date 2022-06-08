Crust One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004284 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.00434182 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004117 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00163082 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.