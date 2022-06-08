CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.36

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.42. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 79,555 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -5.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $3,458,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

