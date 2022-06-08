Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 625,288 Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 625,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 1.94% of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRAY. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

