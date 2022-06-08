Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,886 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MaxLinear worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna upgraded MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

