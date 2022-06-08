Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 198.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Murphy USA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at $128,483,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $246.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.46. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $262.58.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

