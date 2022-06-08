Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.95 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.44.

Shares of UPS opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.90. The firm has a market cap of $162.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

