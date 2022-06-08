Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Continental Resources by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.53.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

