Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,271,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 184,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total value of $701,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $613.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $648.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $501.69 and a one year high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

