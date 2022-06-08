Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 35,820 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.85. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

