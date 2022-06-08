Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 54,681 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 501.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,681 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $174.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

