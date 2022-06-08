Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 637,769 NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 637,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $8,584,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHICU opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

