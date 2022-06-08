Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,354 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

