CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Stock Price Down 10.8%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 8,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 104,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

CurrencyWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. Its services include business development and technical; blockchain and technology program management comprises product vision and road-mapping, program development and project management, and product development and testing; customer development, such as customer discovery and scoping and product commercialization and support; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

