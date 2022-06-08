CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Reaches $0.0000

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) traded 89.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $29,107.03 and $8.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 88.5% lower against the US dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00205559 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

