D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lessened by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.