Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.27 and last traded at $76.99. Approximately 2,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 387,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAC shares. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 138.14%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Danaos by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

