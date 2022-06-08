DAO Maker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00006526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $140.15 million and $1.28 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00234655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00428925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00029799 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,887,835 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

