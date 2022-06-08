Darrin L. Talley Sells 2,147 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

XOM traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $104.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,677,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $439.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $103.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 56.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

