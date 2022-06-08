Dash Price Tops $58.00 on Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $624.31 million and approximately $101.37 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $58.00 or 0.00191420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004334 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000538 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001161 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00332566 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,764,599 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

