DeepOnion Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $203.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,689,640 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

