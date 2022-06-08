Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $14.50.
In other Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $28,859.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 573,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,749. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
