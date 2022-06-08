Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

In other Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $28,859.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 573,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,749. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

