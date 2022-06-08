Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges

Delphy (DPY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $313,219.66 and $25,004.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

